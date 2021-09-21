Alexa
Texans rookie Mills to start at QB Thursday against Panthers

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/21 23:54
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in ...

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury.

Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Culley said the Texans plan to elevate Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the Panthers (2-0).

Taylor was injured in the first half of Houston’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland on Sunday and didn’t return after halftime. Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, took over and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Deshaun Watson was not an option to fill in in the wake of Taylor’s injury after Culley said Monday that he would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games. Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

Culley said Tuesday that he didn’t have any more details on Taylor’s injury and wasn’t sure how long he’d be out. He said the Texans (1-1) could explore signing another quarterback next week if Taylor remains out.

Updated : 2021-09-22 01:47 GMT+08:00

