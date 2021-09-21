Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Amazon, Chobani and others vow to hire Afghan refugees

By JOSEPH PISANI , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/21 23:42
A UPS logo is on the shirt of a driver as he enters a United Parcel Service store with packages in Jackson, Miss., Monday, July 26, 2021. Amazon, Ch...

A UPS logo is on the shirt of a driver as he enters a United Parcel Service store with packages in Jackson, Miss., Monday, July 26, 2021. Amazon, Ch...

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon, Chobani, UPS and more than 30 other companies have vowed to hire and train refugees fleeing Afghanistan for the U.S.

The companies said Tuesday that they want to help the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees coming to America to integrate into the economy. A first group of 37,000 Afghan refugees started making their way to states this month.

The 33 companies said they were joining the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees, a coalition founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder and CEO of yogurt and food company Chobani.

“The moment a refugee gets a job, it’s the moment they stop being a refugee," Ulukaya said in a prepared statement. “It’s the moment they can stand on their own two feet; it’s the moment they can make new friends; it’s the moment they can start a new life,”

UPS, the package delivery company, said it would work with refugees to place them in the right jobs.

Online shopping giant Amazon said it offers refugees jobs in its warehouses or transportation hubs, as well as corporate or tech roles. It also pays for training and education, such as college tuition or English language courses.

Updated : 2021-09-22 01:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by many prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by many prosecutors
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman