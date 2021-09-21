Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLB Calendar

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/21 23:48
MLB Calendar

Oct. 5-6 — Wild card games.

Oct. 7 — Division Series start.

Oct. 15 — League Championship Series start.

Oct. 26 — World Series starts.

Nov. 8-11 — General managers meetings, Carlsbad, Calif.

Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2022 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 6-9 — Winter meetings, Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 8 — Winter meeting draft, Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2022

Jan. 14 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 31-Feb. 18 — Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Feb. 16 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 21— Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 25 — Exhibition games start.

Feb. 26 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 31 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 2 — Regular season ends.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-22 01:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by many prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by many prosecutors
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman