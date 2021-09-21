Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 26 6 .813
x-Chicago 16 16 .500 10
Washington 12 20 .375 14
x-New York 12 20 .375 14
Atlanta 8 24 .250 18
Indiana 6 26 .188 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 24 8 .750
x-Minnesota 22 10 .688 2
x-Seattle 21 11 .656 3
x-Phoenix 19 13 .594 5
x-Dallas 14 18 .438 10
Los Angeles 12 20 .375 12

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2021-09-22 00:17 GMT+08:00

