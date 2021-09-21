WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|26
|6
|.813
|—
|x-Chicago
|16
|16
|.500
|10
|Washington
|12
|20
|.375
|14
|x-New York
|12
|20
|.375
|14
|Atlanta
|8
|24
|.250
|18
|Indiana
|6
|26
|.188
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Minnesota
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Seattle
|21
|11
|.656
|3
|x-Phoenix
|19
|13
|.594
|5
|x-Dallas
|14
|18
|.438
|10
|Los Angeles
|12
|20
|.375
|12
x-clinched playoff spot
___
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.