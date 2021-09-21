Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 11 4 2 35 25 11
Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19
North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10
Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21
Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23
Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21
Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23
Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15
Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27
Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 25

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-22 00:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Ukrainian swimmer rescued off Taiwan's north coast
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by many prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by many prosecutors
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases