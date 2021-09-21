Libya lawmakers pass no confidence vote for transition govt

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan lawmakers on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government, an official said, a move that throws long-waited elections late this year into further uncertainty.

The vote took place in the parliament’s headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk, said Abdallah Abaihig, a spokesman for the legislature.

He said 113 lawmakers attended the session, with 89 of them voting in favor of withdrawing confidence from the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.