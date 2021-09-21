Alexa
Libya lawmakers pass no confidence vote for transition govt

By RAMI MUSA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/21 21:23
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan lawmakers on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government, an official said, a move that throws long-waited elections late this year into further uncertainty.

The vote took place in the parliament’s headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk, said Abdallah Abaihig, a spokesman for the legislature.

He said 113 lawmakers attended the session, with 89 of them voting in favor of withdrawing confidence from the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Updated : 2021-09-21 22:43 GMT+08:00

