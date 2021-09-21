Sales Revenue of Compression Wear & Shapewear Market Development Factors With САGR of 9.3% and Investment Analysis by 2031

The Increasing Use of Advanced Fabrics with Desirable Characteristics by Manufacturers, Is Expected to Fuel Future Revenue Growth Opportunities of the Global Compression Wear & Shapewear Market

The Compression Wear & Shapewear Market was valued at UЅD $4,648.7 Мn in 2020, and is projected to register а САGR of 9.3% over the next 10 years.

“Global Compression Wear & Shapewear Market” is the title of an upcoming report offered by Market.US. This report on the compression wear & shapewear industry contains information and data, and inputs from both primary and secondary data sources, that have been verified and validated by experts in the target market. It also covers threats or challenges for existing as well as new entrants in the market. The report presents a thorough study of revenues, historical data, and information, key developments, and strategies by major players that offer vital insights and perspectives in to various scenarios market. Besides critical data and related information, the report includes key trends (both present and future), factors that are driving market growth, factors that are or could be potential restraints to market growth, as well as opportunities that can be leveraged for potential revenue generation in untapped regions and countries. The global compression wear & shapewear market has been segmented on the basis of product type, gender, application, sales channel, size, as well as regions and countries.

The increasing implementation of advanced materials such as nanofabrics, etc., which exhibits excellent properties such as effective moisture and odor control, increased strength and elasticity, as well as improved bacterial resistance, is a major factor that is anticipated to exponentially boost the revenue growth of the global compression wear & shapewear market in the foreseeable future.

Shapewear, also known as a foundation garment, is designed to impermanently alter the wearer’s body shape, to achieve what some consider a more fashionable figure. The function of a foundation garment is not to enhance a bodily feature but to make it more presentable. Compression wear are body-snug garments, designed to increase the amount of oxygen that they receive, thereby promoting blood flow and improved oxygenation of muscle tissue in its wearer, which essentially enhances athletic performance during short bouts of exercise.

However, in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing and supply-chain operations of key industry players have been either temporarily shut down or are functioning with a minimal workforce. This is expected to have a significantly negative impact on this global market in the near future.

Nonetheless, the growing prominence of e-commerce platforms, who offer their respective customers numerous value-added benefits, such as additional discounts, home delivery, etc., is a factor that is slated to have a positive impact on the revenue growth of the global compression wear & shapewear market in the coming years.

Segmentation of the global compression wear & shapewear market is as follows:

On the basis of product type, the compression wear segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares (64.4%) of the global compression wear & shapewear market in 2019, and is slated to index the highest CAGR over the next 10 years. The shapewear segment also accounted for considerable revenue shares of this global market in 2019, and is expected to continue to do so over the forecast period.

In terms of gender, the women’s segment accounted for the majority revenue shares of the global compression wear & shapewear market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR, with an attractiveness index of 7.9, over the next 10 years. The men’s segment accounted for a considerable rate of revenue growth in 2019, and is anticipated to continue to do so over the forecast period.

With respect to application, the performance & recovery segment accounted for the majority revenue shares (USD $2,772.3 Mn) of this global market in 2019, and is slated to register a considerable rate of growth in the coming years. The body shaping and lifestyle segment accounted for the second-most number of revenue shares in 2019, but, is expected to index the highest CAGR in the foreseeable future.

Concerning the sales channel aspect of this market, the specialty retail stores segment accounted for the highest number of revenue shares of this global market in 2019, and is slated to continue to do so, with an attractiveness index of 5.7, over the forecast period. The multi-retail stores segment is also expected to index considerable revenue growth in the near future.

On the basis of size, the large size segment accounted for the majority revenue shares (34.6%) of the global compression wear & shapewear market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue to do so for the remainder of this forecast period. The medium and small-size segments accounted for the second and third-most revenue shares respectively in 2019, and is indicative of continuing to do so in the near future.

Regional Segmentation and Analysis:

North America accounted for the majority revenue shares of the global compression wear & shapewear market in 2019, and is anticipated to index the highest CAGR, with an attractiveness index of 4.8, over the next decade. The markets in Europe accounted for the second-most number of revenue shares of this global market in 2019, and is expected to continue to do so in the years to come.