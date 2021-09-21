North Taiwan’s September temperatures 2 degrees higher than average

Families making the most of the hot weather during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Families making the most of the hot weather during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the close of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday on Tuesday (Sept. 21), the Central Weather Bureau said that so far, temperatures for the month of September have been 2 degrees higher than average for the north of Taiwan.

September usually sees an average of 27.65 degrees Celsius, but for this year’s Sept. 1-20 period, the average has reached 29.8 degrees, more than 2 degrees higher, CNA reported. However, the final 10 days of the month still need to be considered before one can speak of record-breaking highs, the bureau added.

Looking at present data, forecasters said that this September might rank among the four hottest on record, at least for the northern part of the country. While other regions have also seen high temperatures, they have been less than 1 degree above average.

Sept. 24-26 might see slightly lower maximum temperatures from 30 to 32 degrees due to rain coming in from the northeast, but forecasters said they do not expect cooler weather would be possible before the end of the month or early October.