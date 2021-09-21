COVID case visited Taiwan shopping malls, watched movie

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A young woman studying in the United Kingdom who visited shopping malls and watched a movie in the Taipei area tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving one BioNTech shot in June, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 21).

Her movements at the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday resulted in the Taipei City Government sending out text messages to 852 individuals who might have visited the same locations, the Liberty Times reported.

The woman in her 20s first tested positive during her stay overseas in September of last year, but when she returned to Taiwan in March and July of this year, she tested negative each time. She received her first BioNTech jab overseas on June 24, but she tested positive for COVID in Taiwan on Sept. 19 as she was preparing to move back abroad.

Officially listed as case No. 16,254, the resident of Taipei City’s Shilin District first visited the Mega Mall in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, CNA reported. From 3 to 4 p.m., she spent time at the Dayeh Takashimaya department store in Taipei City’s Tianmu area, before going to watch a 10:40 p.m. showing of the movie “Dune” at the Miramar in Dazhi.

The following day, the woman was spotted at the Sogo department store in Tianmu between 9:45 and 10 a.m., according to the Taipei City Government.

All malls and stores she visited said they had been told of the woman’s presence and conducted the necessary disinfection on Monday. As a result, all operated normal hours from Tuesday, the Liberty Times reported.