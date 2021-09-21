Aesthetic Implants Market To Soar at 8% CAGR Through 2030; Opportunities Abound in Aesthetic Surgery or Cosmetic Surgery

Global Aesthetic Implants Market Revenue Outlook:

The global aesthetic implants market was valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2018 and is projected to register а САGR of 8% by 2031.

Nonetheless, various industry players in the global aesthetic implants market are now increasing their focus towards the establishment of successful collaborations, acquisitions, and joint venture activities as a means to enhance their respective customer bases. In doing so, these players are also increasing their supply capabilities to meet customer requirements on a local and global scale. This factor, paired with promising industrialization prospects in developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, etc., are expected to create massive business opportunities for key players over the forecast period.

How is Demand for aesthetic surgery increasing aesthetic Implants sales?

Aesthetic surgery or cosmetic surgery is performed to improve an individual’s appearance of their face and body. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ recent report published in 2020, the number of cosmetic surgical procedures increased by approximately 7.4% in 2020 vas compared to 2019.

During the first wave of the pandemic, the demand for facial procedures has upsurged due to the given downtime for recovery at home. The national survey findings show that tummy tucks (22%) and liposuction (17%) are among the top procedures are the most likely procedures considered by women during the Q2 and Q3 of 2020. This is attributed to weight fluctuation during quarantine and reconsideration for such procedures that were long-delayed due to time or cost.

Top 5 Cosmetic Surgical Procedures Performed In 2020:

Nose reshaping – 352,555 procedures

Eyelid surgery – 352,112 procedures

Facelift– 234,374 procedures

Liposuction – 211,067 procedures

Breast augmentation – 193,073 procedures

High Influence Of Social Media And Glamorous World To Fuel The Growth Of The Global Aesthetic Implants Market

Social media is an electronic platform that promotes information to targeted users/audiences. These platforms play a critical role in fostering aesthetic procedures, especially during COVID, when Facebook, Instagram, and others were among the most popular apps. Various social media platforms enable high-profile celebrities to share their everyday personal lives via images, videos, and daily blogs, thus increasing the demand for numerous aesthetic procedures as people wanted to be the perfect version of themselves.

What Are The Key Challenges To Market Expansion For Players In The Aesthetic Implants Market?

A significant challenge expected to hamper sales of aesthetic implants is that the rules and regulations differ from country to country. The regulatory environment is ever-changing due to increasing development costs and times and market pressures impacting medical devices and the pharmaceuticals sector. The differences in the regulations of different countries are driven by numerous economic, legal, or political factors, thus limiting market growth.

However, certain players are attempting to expand their business in overseas markets to expand their geographical footprint, widening expansion prospects.

Get a Sample Copy Of Aesthetic Implants Market Research Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/aesthetic-implants-market/request-sample/

Competitive Landscape

The aesthetic implants landscape appears highly consolidated, with a major chunk of it being dominated by US players.

Surgiform Technologies LLC.

Allergan

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Johnson & Johnson

Other Players

Some notable developments in the market include:

In Oct 2020, Ireland-based GC Aesthetics Ltd. launched PERLE – a new novel round breast implant. The implants are developed with reverse surface technology, allowing for reduced inflammation, easier placement, incision, and lower risk of capsular contracture.

In Sept 2020, Germany-based POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH launched B-Lite portfolio, the world’s first and only lightweight breast implants. B-Lite® breast implants have many unique advantages for women, with quicker recovery and reduced post-operative pain, enabling patients to resume their daily routine quickly.