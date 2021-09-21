Sports Tourism Market Will Surpass US$ 2,936.4 Mn by 2028, Exhibiting a Stellar Growth Rate, Says MarketResearch.Biz

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Sports Tourism Market by Type (International sports tourism & Domestic sports tourism), By Application (Teenagers, Middle-aged people, & Elder) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2028”, which offers a holistic view of the global sports tourism market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Sports Tourism Market is projected to be US$ 1,617.5 Mn in 2020 to reach US$ 2,936.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Sports tourism refers to travel related to watching or participating in sports events. Sports tourism is the fastest growing sector in the global tourism industry. Sports tourism has not been very popular in recent decades, but due to the increase of public interest in national and international sports competitions, sports tourism has also developed tremendously. Customers travel around just to participate in their favorite sports events. Fans who are excited about travel and vacation culture will encourage people’s popularity to surge.

Global Sports Tourism Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2020–2028

Since tickets can be purchased online through various sites, technological advances in recent years seem to have had a huge impact on the sports industry. In addition, customers also know in advance when and where to conduct sports events. The increase in disposable income is also one of the main factors driving the growth of sports tourism. The progress of the transportation system is expected to support the development of sports tourism.

Many sports leagues such as IPL, PSL and Big Bash League are franchised. However, the lack of financial support for the franchisee team will result in the cancellation of the event, which may have a negative impact on the sports tourism market.

Global sports tourism market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into international sports tourism, domestic sports tourism. The International sports tourism segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to witness significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into teenagers, middle-aged people, elder. The middle-aged people segment accounts for significant revenue share whereas the teenager segment is projected to register significant CAGR in the next coming years.

By region, the market is segmented into United States, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of the world. Based on region, Europe estimated to account for major revenue share and is projected to dominate the global sports tourism market Owing to the increase in spending power of customers.

The research report on the global sports tourism market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as BAC Sport, Great Atlantic Sports Travel, ITC Sports Travel, TUI AG, Fanatic Sports, Sportsnet Holidays, Sports Tours International, MATCH Hospitality AG, THG SPORTS, Quintevents

