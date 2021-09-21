Elastic Rail Fastener Market Is Expected To Surpass a Valuation of US$ 3,504.0 Mn by 2030 By the End of 2030

Elastic rail fasteners are an important part of railway tracks and are usually used to connect railway tracks with railway sleepers or sleepers. Generally, rail fasteners secure the correct position of the rail to avoid horizontal and vertical displacements and rollovers. Elastic rail fasteners have good elasticity and insulation and perform well in gauge adjusting. The main purpose of fastening is to fix the rail to the sleeper. The advantages of using elastic fasteners include extending track life by reducing track wear and tear, improving the curve radius of locomotive and rail cars, increasing passenger comfort, reducing noise and vibrations, significantly reducing maintenance operations, long service life with low cost of maintenance, it provides safety against tipping, and also they provide creep and torsional resistance and keep rail in position.

Global Elastic Rail Fastener Market is projected to be US$ 2,818.3 Mn in 2020 to reach US$ 3,504.0 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.4%.

Global Elastic Rail Fastener Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2020–2029

The different types of elastic rail fasteners include concrete pillow fastener, buckle plate fastener, and spring fastener. The elastic clip rail fasteners segmented based on Type I, II and III Clips. The Type I Clip is composed of the ω-type elastic clamp, screw, gauge baffle, and rubber pad. The Type II Clip is the same in shape design as the Type I Clip. The range of an elastic is not less than 10mm as compared to the Type I Clip. the type III Clip is a shoulder-less railway fastener that is suitable for high volume and high-density transportation. Type III Clip advantage is to provide a large clamping force and good elasticity which leads to the elimination of concrete shoulders.

The global Elastic Rail Fastener Market is segmented into product type, application, and region. Among the product type segment, the Type II Clip segment accounts for the highest revenue share which is composed of the ω-type elastic clamp, screw, gauge baffle and rubber pad. Based on the application, the conventional rail segment holds a significant share in certain regions. Based on the region, the APAC market is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue and is projected to dominate the global Elastic Rail Fastener Market in the next coming years.

Global Elastic Rail Fastener Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type, 2013–2029

The research report on the elastic rail fasteners market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Agico group, Clyde Fasteners, Brainard Rivet Company, Taicang Zhongbo Railway Fastening Co., Ltd., Lewis Bolt & Nut Company, Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited, LB Foster Co., Delachaux Group SA (Pandrol), Vossloh AG, and Caterpillar Inc. (Progress Rail).

Segmentation of the Global Elastic Rail Fastener Market:

Segmentation By Product Type:

Type I Clip

Type II Clip

Type III Clip

Segmentation By Application:

Conventional Rail

High-Speed Rail

Heavy-Haul Rail

Urban Transport

Segmentation By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

MEA

