Cell Line Development Services Market is Witnessed Double Digit CAGR 14.2%|Increasing Demand For Biosimilars And Biologics

Overview:

Cell line development requires the discovery of a single cell-derived clones that produce high and consistent levels of the target therapeutic protein. Cell lines have revolutionized scientific research and are presently being used in vaccine production, testing drug metabolism and cytotoxicity, the generation of artificial tissue, the study of gene function, antibody production, etc. Cell line development services enable researchers to benefit from the advantages of comprehensive workflows can begin from the desired gene sequence to the stable cell line, including verification procedures.

The Global Cell Line Development Services Market was valued at UЅD $789.3 Мn in 2020, and is projected to achieve a valuation of UЅD $2,444.2 Мn by 2030, at a САGR of 14.2%. The 5-year (2021–2026) cumulative revenue of this market is projected to be over USD $1,646.9 Mn, and is estimated to increase significantly over the latter part of the forecast period.

Dynamics:

The increasing demand for biosimilars and biologics, as well as the growing prominence of immunology disorders across the world are some of the primary factors that are expected to fuel the revenue growth of the global cell line development services market over the next decade. Moreover, the steady spike in the number of research initiatives being undertaken across the world is leading to a subsequent increase in the demand for cell line development services, thereby. significantly contributing to future market growth opportunities for this global industry.

In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the operations of numerous industries have either been temporarily halted or are functioning with a minimal workforce due to enforced lockdowns and imposed restrictions by respective governing bodies. The global cell line development services market is no different, and the industry did feel the impact of this pandemic. However, as ongoing studies and trials are being carried out to find an effective vaccine, the demand for these services has exponentially increased, and the global cell line development services industry is expected to benefit in the years to come.

Nonetheless, the various complexities that are involved in the development of cell lines and the high-risk potential of tainted samples are some of the factor that may restrain the revenue growth of the global cell line development services market in the foreseeable future.

Regardless, the ever-surging demand for highly productive and stable lines for both market players and potential non-industry players is another factor that is anticipated to continue to influence the revenue growth of the global cell line development services market in the foreseeable future.

Segmentation of the global cell line development services market is as follows:

In terms of product type, the reagents & media segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global cell line development services market in 2020, and is expected to continue doing so over the forecast period. The equipment segment is also anticipated to index a high CAGR over the next 10 years.

With regards to type, the recombinant cell lines segment accounted for the highest number of revenue shares of the global cell line development services market in 2020, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the next decade. The hybridomas segment is also expected to register considerable revenue growth in the years to come.

On the basis of application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares in 2020, and this segment is anticipated to index the highest CAGR in the coming years. The bioproduction segment is slated to account the second-most number of revenue shares by the end of the forecast period.

With respect to source, the mammalian cell line segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares in 2020, and this segment is expected to continue to do so in the foreseeable future.

Regional Segmentation and Analysis:

North America accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global cell line development services market in 2020, and are indicative of remaining this industry’s front-runner. The markets in Europe and the Asia Pacific regions accounted for the second-, and the third-most number of revenue shares in 2020, and are anticipated to continue doing so over the next 10 years.

Segmentation of the Global Cell Line Development Services Market:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Reagents and Media

Equipment

Accessories and Consumables

Segmentation by Type:

Recombinant Cell Lines

Hybridisms

Continuous Cell Lines

Primary Cell Lines

Segmentation by Application:

Bioproduction

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Testing

Other Applications

Segmentation by Source:

Mammalian Cell Line

Non-Mammalian Cell Line

Segmentation by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Key Players:

General Electric (GE Healthcare)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.)

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation)

Lonza Group AG

JSR Corporation (Selexis SA)

Sartorius AG

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. (WuXi Biologics)

MabPlex USA Inc.

Solentim Ltd.