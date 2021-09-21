Alexa
Greece: Firefighters contain wildfire at resort near Athens

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 17:37
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fire Service officials in Greece said Tuesday they have contained a wildfire that threatened homes and prompted overnight evacuations at a resort northeast of Athens.

More than 150 firefighters and volunteers battled through the night, using hoses and excavators to stop the blaze outside Nea Makri, 30 kilometers (18 miles) outside the Greek capital. Local officials said several homes had been damaged but no injuries were reported. At first light, two water-dropping planes and one helicopter joined the effort.

Major wildfires burned more than 1,000 sq kilometers (390 sq miles) this summer on the island of Evia and parts of southern Greece as the country suffered its worst heatwave conditions in decades. Authorities here have blamed climate change for steadily worsening weather conditions.

Updated : 2021-09-21 19:40 GMT+08:00

