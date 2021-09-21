Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by many prosecutors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Taipei cops on Sunday (Sept. 19) demanded to see the identification of an “emaciated” woman on the street who was acting “suspiciously,” and she turned out to be wanted by five district prosecutors.

Three Wanhua Precinct officers — Wang Yen-zun (王彥尊), Chang Jing-yi (張景義), and Chen Run-xiao (陳潤孝) — were patrolling around noon on Sunday when they eyed the woman at the intersection of Xining South Road and Hankou Street, CNA reported. They stopped her and asked for identification.

The woman gave the cops someone else’s ID number, but when they looked it up, she did not look like the person. After being persuaded by the officers, the woman revealed her true identity — she is surnamed Su (蘇) and 38 years old.

Police were amazed to find Su was wanted by the prosecutors in Shilin, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Tainan, and Pingtung for alleged offenses of fraudulence and embezzlement.

In addition, when they searched her bag, the officers found amphetamine paraphernalia. Su was arrested and taken in for further interrogation.