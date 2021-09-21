Taiwan to show 4 missile types and 47 aircraft at Double Ten National Day event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apart from a huge flag, the Double Ten National Day parade on Oct. 10 will also see 47 aircraft fly over the Presidential Office Building and four new types of missiles mounted on trucks, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 21).

Rehearsals have started at a military base in Hukou, Hsinchu County, but the public may receive its first glimpse of the new missiles at a nighttime ride past the Presidential Office on Sept. 29, CNA reported.

According to the report, the land-based version of the Sky Sword II, originally designed as a medium-range radar-guided air-to-air missile, is likely to be the most interesting new item on view at the parade. Other missiles on the program include the Hsiung Feng III, the Sky Bow, and the Patriot.

In the air, attendees of the annual parade may spot 12 different models of helicopters and airplanes, including the F-16V, the Mirage 2000 and IDF fighter jets, the S-70C anti-submarine aircraft, and the old AT-3 trainer jets piloted by the Thunder Tigers acrobatic team.

One of the key features of this year’s Double Ten event will be the largest Taiwanese flag ever to be seen at a flyover. A Chinook helicopter will reportedly be pulling a flag 18 m wide and 12 m long, compared to the flags measuring 12 m by 8 m seen in previous years.