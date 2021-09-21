Commercial Laundry Machinery Market (Valued at UЅD 9,966.6 Мn), Growing Demand with Innovative Ideas Adopted by Key Players 2021

The Rapidly Increasing Number of Multi-Housing Projects, Where Commercial Laundry Machinery Is Usually Installed, Is Slated to Fuel the Future Revenue Growth of This Global Market

“Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market” is the title of an upcoming report offered by Market.US. This report on the commercial laundry machinery industry contains information and data, and inputs from both primary and secondary data sources, that have been verified and validated by experts in the target market. It also covers threats or challenges for existing as well as new entrants in the market.

The report presents a thorough study of revenues, historical data, and information, key developments, and strategies by major players that offer vital insights and perspectives in to various scenarios market. Besides critical data and related information, the report includes key trends (both present and future), factors that are driving market growth, factors that are or could be potential restraints to market growth, as well as opportunities that can be leveraged for potential revenue generation in untapped regions and countries. The global commercial laundry machinery market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, as well as regions and countries.

The Commercial Laundry Machinery Market was valued at UЅD $9,966.6 Мn in 2020, and is projected to register а САGR of 3.6% over the next 10 years.

Owing to growing populations and rapid urbanization, there are a slew of planned multi-housing projects being undertaken across the world to cater to the enormous influx of individuals to metropolitan areas. And, since commercial laundry machinery is usually installed on premises such as these, there is expected to be a significant boost in revenue growth of the global commercial laundry machinery market in the foreseeable future.

Commercial laundry machinery refers to the machinery that is used to carry out laundering activities on a large or industrial-scale. Businesses and institutions such as restaurants, hospitals, hotels, laundromats, and other end-use industries, usually employ the services of this machinery as they are in constant need of clean linen, uniforms or workwear, etc.

However, in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing and supply-chain operations of key industry players have been either temporarily shut down or are functioning with a minimal workforce. This is expected to have a negative impact on this global market.

Nonetheless, due to the steady increase in disposable incomes, as well as global millennial populations that heavily rely on services such as these, the aforementioned factors are expected to compliment the revenue growth of the global commercial laundry machinery market in the coming years.

Key industry players of the global commercial laundry machinery market are – Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Miele & Cie., Electrolux AB, General Electric Company (GE Appliances), Jensen-Group, LAVATEC Laundry Technology GmbH, Daimler AG (AEG AG), Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Girbau S.A, Dexter Apache Holdings Inc., Pellerin Milnor Corporation, Ga Braun Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and EDRO Corporation, among others.

Segmentation of the global commercial laundry machinery market is as follows:

On the basis of product type, the commercial washer segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global commercial laundry machinery market in 2019, and is slated to continue to do so over the next 10 years. The commercial dryer segment also accounted for considerable revenue shares of this global market in 2019, and is anticipated to index the highest rate of revenue growth over the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the laundromat segment accounted for the majority revenue shares of the global blinds & shades market in 2019, and is anticipated to register a considerable rate of revenue growth over the next 10 years. The hospitals segment and the hotels segment are expected to account for the first and second-highest rates of revenue growth respectively, of this global market over the forecast period.

Regional Segmentation and Analysis:

North America accounted for the majority revenue shares of the global commercial laundry machinery market in 2019, and is anticipated to index a considerable rate of revenue growth over the next decade. The markets in Europe accounted for the second-most number of revenue shares of this global market in 2019, and is expected to index the highest rate of revenue growth in the years to come.