Taiwan to commission first upgraded F-16V combat wing in November

An F-16V participating in last week's Han Kuang 37 wargames. An F-16V participating in last week's Han Kuang 37 wargames. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force will commission its first combat wing of 42 upgraded F-16V fighter jets in November, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 21).

Taiwan has purchased 66 new F-16V jets from the United States, but in the meantime, it has been upgrading its 141 F-16A/B aircraft to F-16V levels by adding modern electronic systems, CNA reported.

The program is expected to be finished by 2023, when the new jets start arriving, but a first group of 42 has been completed, allowing them to be commissioned into the Air Force. The ceremony had been originally planned for April, but the domestic COVID-19 outbreak forced a delay until November, CNA quoted a military source as saying.

The upgraded aircraft will be stationed at the Chiayi Air Force Base, while the new F-16Vs should be housed on the east coast at the Zhihang Air Force Base in Taitung County, reports said.