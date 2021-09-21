Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Hiker reported missing while climbing Baigu Mountain in central Taiwan

Rescue chopper forced to turn back by clouds and mist

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/21 17:32
    Baigu Mountain (Flickr, <a data-track="attributionNameClick" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/weijay/" title="移至 阿虎隊長 的所有相片">阿...

    Baigu Mountain (Flickr, 阿... 阿虎隊長 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hiker went missing on Sunday night (Sept. 19) while climbing Baigu Mountain in central Taiwan, while a search Monday failed to find him.

The Nantou County Fire Bureau said it received reports Monday morning that a hiking team of 17 people that embarked on a day trip shortly after midnight on Sunday had a member missing when it returned in the evening, CNA reported.

They had planned to scale the summit of Baigu Mountain on the border of Nantou County’s Ren'ai Township and Taichung’s Heping District and return the same day. However, in the evening on the way back, a 60-year-old team member surnamed Huang (黃) went missing around Mount Sanzhui.

Huang’s wife, who also went on the trip, said that during the return trip, her husband’s footfalls sounded farther and farther off. When she called out to him and heard no response, she notified the team leader, Apple Online reported.

According to the fire bureau, the team leader told people to continue down the mountain, while he stayed to search for the missing hiker.

Upon receiving the reports on Monday, the bureau dispatched four firefighters to search for Huang and applied to the National Airborne Service Corps (NASC) for a helicopter to assist in the effort.

The NASC said the helicopter reached the target area at 1:16 p.m. but was forced to turn back by clouds and mist. However, the ground search is still ongoing.

At an elevation of 3,341 meters, Baigu Mountain is regarded as one of the four hardest mountains to climb along the Central Cross-Island Highway, all of which are on the list of Taiwan’s 100 Peaks. The other three peaks are Mt. Bilu, Mt. Yangtou, and Mt. Pingfeng.

A roundtrip from the trailhead to the summit of Baigu Mountain and back usually takes anywhere from 10 to 20 hours.

Baigu Mountain
Mt. Pingfeng
Mt. Bilu
Mt. Yangtou
National Airborne Service Corps
Nantou County Fire Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Man suffers injuries on central Taiwan mountain
Man suffers injuries on central Taiwan mountain
2021/09/05 20:52
Injured German hiker airlifted out of New Taipei mountains
Injured German hiker airlifted out of New Taipei mountains
2021/07/19 17:24
Taiwan deploys 6 new Black Hawk helicopters for nighttime rescue missions
Taiwan deploys 6 new Black Hawk helicopters for nighttime rescue missions
2021/06/30 13:51
Taiwan’s Taroko and Yushan national parks to close hiking trails amid COVID spike
Taiwan’s Taroko and Yushan national parks to close hiking trails amid COVID spike
2021/05/24 17:58
Taiwan gets 6 new Black Hawk rescue helicopters
Taiwan gets 6 new Black Hawk rescue helicopters
2021/05/22 17:10

Updated : 2021-09-21 18:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time