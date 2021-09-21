Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan to launch second round of Moderna inoculations

Vaccine doses to be distributed from Sept. 28

  327
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/21 15:41
A second round of Moderna inoculations should be ready to start from Sept. 28. 

A second round of Moderna inoculations should be ready to start from Sept. 28.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents over the age of 70 years old will be able to receive their second Moderna inoculation against COVID-19 at the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (Sept. 21).

The government body said it would distribute 1.08 million doses to local communities from Sept. 28, CNA reported. Registration is open to those who received their first Moderna jab before July 9 and who are at least 70 years old, or at least 60 if they are members of the Indigenous population.

The Moderna vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 17 and will be first handed over to local health departments before hospitals and clinics will receive them to administer to the public.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) advised people to avoid the hottest part of the day when heading to the hospital for a COVID shot. He also noted that they should be aware of potential side effects, such as a high fever or a sore arm.

Most of those would subside within 48 hours, Chen said. However, if they did not, then patients should consult a doctor as quickly as possible.
Moderna
vaccinations
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
side effects

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning
2021/09/20 16:50
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
2021/09/20 14:21
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
2021/09/19 14:29
Taiwan investigates COVID Delta link between airplane cleaner and Middle East
Taiwan investigates COVID Delta link between airplane cleaner and Middle East
2021/09/18 16:35
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/18 14:16

Updated : 2021-09-21 16:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn