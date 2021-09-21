Taiwan to launch second round of Moderna inoculations

A second round of Moderna inoculations should be ready to start from Sept. 28. A second round of Moderna inoculations should be ready to start from Sept. 28. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents over the age of 70 years old will be able to receive their second Moderna inoculation against COVID-19 at the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (Sept. 21).

The government body said it would distribute 1.08 million doses to local communities from Sept. 28, CNA reported. Registration is open to those who received their first Moderna jab before July 9 and who are at least 70 years old, or at least 60 if they are members of the Indigenous population.

The Moderna vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 17 and will be first handed over to local health departments before hospitals and clinics will receive them to administer to the public.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) advised people to avoid the hottest part of the day when heading to the hospital for a COVID shot. He also noted that they should be aware of potential side effects, such as a high fever or a sore arm.

Most of those would subside within 48 hours, Chen said. However, if they did not, then patients should consult a doctor as quickly as possible.