At САGR of 14.2%, Cell Line Development Services Market Projection Comprehensive Research and Predictive Business Strategies by 2031

This comprehensive market research report on the cell line development services industry contains inputs, as well as information & data from both primary and secondary sources, that have been validated and verified by target market experts. Apart from critical data and other related information, the report also includes factors that could be or are potential restraints to market growth, present & future key trends, recourses that can be leveraged for potential market expansion in untapped regions or countries, as well as factors that are presently fueling growth in the cell line development services market. It also covers challenges or threats for new, as well as existing market entrants. The report presents a thorough study of revenues, key developments, strategies, historical data and information by major players that offer crucial perspectives/insights into various market scenarios. The global cell line development services market has been segmented on the basis of product type, type, application, source, as well as regions and countries.

The Global Cell Line Development Services Market was valued at UЅD $789.3 Мn in 2020, and is projected to register а САGR of 14.2% over the next 10 years.

Overview:

Although, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturing and supply-chain operations of certain key industry players in the cell line development services market have been either temporarily shut down or are functioning with a minimal workforce. There has been a subsequent increase in the requirement for biologics and binomials in recent months, which is expected to lead to an exponential increase in the production of cell lines, thereby resulting in a significant boost to the revenue growth of this global market in the near future.

Cell line development requires the discovery of a single cell-derived clones that produce high and consistent levels of the therapeutic protein. Single cells proliferate to form colonies that can be assessed for productivity of the target therapeutic protein.

Moreover, key players in the medium-size cell production market are continuously expanding their biochemistry and nutritional product lines to cater to the ever-growing demand for these services. This is another factor that is slated to compliment the revenue growth of the global cell line development services market in the coming years.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample: https://market.us/report/cell-line-development-services-market/request-sample/

Dynamics:

The growing demand for biologics and biosimilars, as well as the increasing prevalence of immunology disorders are primary factors that are expected to fuel the revenue growth of the global cell line development services market in the foreseeable future.

The increasing number of research activities being undertaken across the world is another primary factor that is slated to have a significant impact on the revenue growth of the global cell line development services market over the next 10 years.

However, in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturing and supply-chain operations of key industry players have either been temporarily halted or are functioning with a minimal workforce. This is a factor that is expected to have a profound impact on the growth of this market in the coming years.

Nonetheless, the growing demand for cell line development services is creating plenty of revenue growth opportunities in the field of biochemistry. Moreover, the increasing demand for biologics and binomials is leading to the increased production of cell lines. These factors are anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth of the cell line development services industry over the forecast period.

Segmentation of the global cell line development services market is as follows:

On the basis of product type, the reagents & media segment accounted for the highest number of revenue shares (48.9%) of the global cell line development services market in 2020, and is slated to index the highest CAGR over the next 10 years. The equipment segment also accounted for considerable revenue shares of this global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue to do so over the forecast period.

With respect to application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the majority revenue shares (44.3%) of this global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue to do so over the next decade. The bioproduction segment accounted for the second-most number of revenue shares (27.4%) in 2020, and is expected to index considerable growth in the years to come.

On the basis of source, that mammalian cell line segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares in 2020, and is slated to index the highest CAGR of 14.8%, with an attractiveness index of 9.8, over the forecast period. The non-mammalian cell line segment also accounted for a sizeable portion of the global market in 2020.

North America accounted for the majority revenue shares (42.2%) of the global cell line development services market in 2020, and is anticipated to index the highest CAGR over the next decade. The markets in Europe accounted for the second-most number of revenue shares (29.4%) of this global market in 2020, and are indicative of continuing to do so over the next decade.

Key industry players of the global cell line development services market are – General Electric (GE Healthcare), Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc.), Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation), Lonza Group AG, JSR Corporation (Selexis SA), Sartorius AG, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. (WuXi Biologics), MabPlex International Ltd., and Solentim Ltd., among others.