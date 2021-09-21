At САGR of 6.2%, Color Coated Steel Roll Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth, Size, Forecast To 2031

100% Recyclable Characteristic of Color Coated Steel Rolls is Enabling Key Industry Players to Capitalize on Further Opportunities for Revenue Growth.

The Color Coated Steel Roll Market was valued at UЅD $27,669.8 Мn in 2020, and is projected to register а САGR of 6.2% over the next 10 years.

This comprehensive market research report on the color coated steel roll industry contains inputs, as well as information & data from both primary and secondary sources, that have been validated and verified by target market experts. Apart from critical data and other related information, the report also includes factors that could be or are potential restraints to market growth, present & future key trends, recourses that can be leveraged for potential market expansion in untapped regions or countries, as well as factors that are presently fueling growth in the color coated steel roll market. It also covers challenges or threats for new, as well as existing market entrants. The report presents a thorough study of revenues, key developments, strategies, historical data and information by major players that offer crucial perspectives/insights into various market scenarios. The global color-coated steel roll market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, as well as regions and countries.

With a growing number of individuals actively adopting eco-friendlier products, and the fact that color coated steel rolls are 100% recyclable, is enabling several key industry players to capitalize on this by increasing their areas of product application to further revenue growth opportunities. This is slated to positively influence the global color-coated steel roll market in the foreseeable future.

Overview:

Color coated steel is also known as pre-painted steel, and is the end-product when flat steel in coil form is coated with an additional layer of organic or metallic materials to protect from rusting.

Dynamics:

The continual surge of growth registered by the global building & construction industry in recent years due to robust urbanization is a major factor that is expected to have a significant impact on the revenue growth of the global color coated steel roll market over the next 10 years. There has also been a steady increase in the use of coated steel for interior and exterior applications, and this is slated to compliment market growth.

The increasing demand for pipes from the oil & natural gas industry is another factor that is expected to augment future revenue of this global market in the foreseeable future. And, as these products exhibit several properties such as increased durability, improved corrosion resistance, superior finish, etc., it is increasingly being adopted for several end-use applications, and this factor is also anticipated to bolster revenue growth in the coming years.

In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturing and supply-chain operations of key industry players have either been temporarily halted or are functioning with a minimal workforce. This is a factor that is expected to have a profound impact on the growth of the color coated steel roll market in the near future.

However, color coated steel is 100% recyclable, without the need for any preliminary treatment, and this is expected to open new areas of lucrative opportunities for industry players in the years to come.

Segmentation of the global color coated steel roll market is as follows:

On the basis of type, the PE segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global color coated steel roll market in 2020, and is slated to index a high CAGR of 6.2%, with an attractiveness index of 3.8, over the next 10 years. The HDP segment also accounted for considerable revenue shares of this global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue to do so over the forecast period.

In terms of application, the construction segment accounted for the majority revenue shares (36.3%) of the global color coated steel roll market in 2020, and is slated to register the highest CAGR over the next 10 years. The home appliance segment accounted for the second-most revenue shares of this global market in 2020, and is also anticipated to expand at a considerable rate of revenue growth over the forecast period.

Markets in the Asia Pacific region accounted for the majority revenue shares (42.1%) of the global color coated steel roll market in 2020, and is anticipated to index the highest rate of revenue growth over the next decade. The markets in Europe and North America accounted for the second and third-most number of revenue shares (22.8% and 22.2% respectively) of this global market in 2020, and is indicative of continuing to do so over the next 10 years.

Key industry players of the global color coated steel roll market are ArcelorMittal S.A., NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., Baosteel Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, Angang Steel Company Limited, United States Steel Corporation, BlueScope Steel Ltd., NLMK Group, JSW Steel Ltd., Shandong Kerui Steel Co. Ltd., PAO Severstal, Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. Ltd., JFE Steel, and Essar Steel India Ltd., among others.