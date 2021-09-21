Alexa
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths

CECC confirms 5 cases imported from the US, Vietnam, South Africa, Eswatini, Russia

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/21 14:15
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed zero new local COVID-19 cases or deaths but five imported cases on Tuesday (Sept. 21), according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The imported cases were three men and two women ranging in age from 20 to 59. They arrived from the United States, Vietnam, South Africa, Eswatini, and Russia between Sept. 7-10.

A Taiwanese man in his 50s was the only one of the five who showed symptoms of the coronavirus. He had already been confirmed as a COVID patient in Vietnam on Aug. 4 and was flown back to Taiwan on Sept. 10 on a special medical flight, the CECC said.

The four other imported cases, including a Taiwanese woman in her 20s returning from the U.S., were all asymptomatic but were confirmed as COVID patients during their stay at quarantine hotels following their arrival in Taiwan.

Taiwan has so far had 16,152 coronavirus cases, including 14,578 domestic and 1,520 imported, while the death toll remains at 840. Of the fatalities, 829 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 411 deaths and Taipei City 318.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected onboard a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 110 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.
