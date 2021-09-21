French senators to visit Taiwan in October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of French senators is expected to visit Taiwan in early October, French outlet La Lettre A reported on Monday (Sept. 20).

The delegation will be led by Alain Richard, who chairs the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, in addition to the vice chairs of the group, André Vallini and Max Brinsson, as well as Olivier Cadic, the group’s secretary, according to the report. The trip is currently slated to take place from Oct. 4-11, La Lettre A said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it welcomed the French delegation's planned trip, according to CNA. Taiwan’s representative office in Paris is currently working with Richard on the details of the trip, MOFA said.

Richard previously told CNA in March that the purpose of the trip would be to see how Taiwan has handled the coronavirus and developed its economy, in addition to discussing the two countries’ regional and global strategies.

China in February voiced its opposition to the Taiwan trip in a letter sent to Richard by China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye (盧沙野). In response, the French foreign ministry replied in a statement that “French parliamentarians are free to make decisions about their own travel plans and contact.”