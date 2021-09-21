Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

French senators to visit Taiwan in October

Trip expected to take place from Oct. 4-11

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/21 13:28
Taiwanese and French flags. (Getty Images)

Taiwanese and French flags. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of French senators is expected to visit Taiwan in early October, French outlet La Lettre A reported on Monday (Sept. 20).

The delegation will be led by Alain Richard, who chairs the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, in addition to the vice chairs of the group, André Vallini and Max Brinsson, as well as Olivier Cadic, the group’s secretary, according to the report. The trip is currently slated to take place from Oct. 4-11, La Lettre A said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it welcomed the French delegation's planned trip, according to CNA. Taiwan’s representative office in Paris is currently working with Richard on the details of the trip, MOFA said.

Richard previously told CNA in March that the purpose of the trip would be to see how Taiwan has handled the coronavirus and developed its economy, in addition to discussing the two countries’ regional and global strategies.

China in February voiced its opposition to the Taiwan trip in a letter sent to Richard by China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye (盧沙野). In response, the French foreign ministry replied in a statement that “French parliamentarians are free to make decisions about their own travel plans and contact.”
France Taiwan Friendship Group
Alain Richard
Taiwan France

RELATED ARTICLES

French envoy wants more bilateral exchanges with Taiwan despite COVID
French envoy wants more bilateral exchanges with Taiwan despite COVID
2021/09/18 16:50
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
2021/09/18 13:37
France envoy says Taiwan's visibility in Europe has improved
France envoy says Taiwan's visibility in Europe has improved
2021/07/14 17:20
France summons Chinese envoy over insults to pro-Taiwan researcher
France summons Chinese envoy over insults to pro-Taiwan researcher
2021/03/23 12:11
French senator to visit Taiwan despite China’s warning
French senator to visit Taiwan despite China’s warning
2021/03/18 11:27

Updated : 2021-09-21 13:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes