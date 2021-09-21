Taiwan central bank likely to freeze key interest rate: Survey

Taiwan's central bank expected to freeze key interest rate in monetary policy meeting. Taiwan's central bank expected to freeze key interest rate in monetary policy meeting. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The next meeting of Taiwan's monetary policy committee is scheduled on Thursday (Sept. 23), and the body is expected to keep the discount rate at 1.125% for the sixth quarter, according to a survey of local bankers.

The meeting coincides with the U.S. Fed meeting. In a survey conducted by Commercial Times, executives of financial institutions unanimously forecast a rate freeze during the upcoming monetary policy meeting in Taiwan.

The projection comes after mild inflation and steady domestic growth, as noted by central bank governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) in his response to a legislator's question in August.

"It's unlikely the central bank will hike the rate ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to its traditional practice," said Wu Meng-tao (吳孟道), director of the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER).

He explained that the blow dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic to the domestic-oriented service sector remains, despite the impressive GDP growth forecast, offering no incentive for a rate increase at the moment. Taiwan's economy is anticipated to grow by 5.88% in 2021, according to the country's top statistics agency in August.

Measures to cool the country's overheating housing market, however, are expected in Thursday's meeting, UDN reported.