Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 06:30
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .321; Brantley, Houston, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .314; T.Hernández, Toronto, .303; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .301; Bogaerts, Boston, .301; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .301; Mullins, Baltimore, .301; Tucker, Houston, .297; Bichette, Toronto, .294; France, Seattle, .294.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 119; Bichette, Toronto, 113; Altuve, Houston, 107; Semien, Toronto, 107; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 103; Haniger, Seattle, 101; Correa, Houston, 97; Olson, Oakland, 96; Devers, Boston, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; S.Perez, Kansas City, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 106; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Olson, Oakland, 103; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 98; Bichette, Toronto, 97; Seager, Seattle, 96.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 178; Bichette, Toronto, 173; Merrifield, Kansas City, 171; Mullins, Baltimore, 169; Semien, Toronto, 161; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 159; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 159; Schoop, Detroit, 159; S.Perez, Kansas City, 157; Altuve, Houston, 154; France, Seattle, 154; Gurriel, Houston, 154; LeMahieu, New York, 154.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 41; Martinez, Boston, 38; Semien, Toronto, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Mullins, Baltimore, 35; Tucker, Houston, 35; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; K.Hernández, Boston, 34; Polanco, Minnesota, 34.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Arraez, Minnesota, 5; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Semien, Toronto, 40; Gallo, New York, 37; Olson, Oakland, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Judge, New York, 35; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Seager, Seattle, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Bichette, Toronto, 22; Moore, Seattle, 21; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 20; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 19.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Ray, Toronto, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.64; G.Cole, New York, 3.03; McCullers Jr., Houston, 3.11; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Berríos, Toronto, 3.45; Montas, Oakland, 3.57; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.58; Flexen, Seattle, 3.66; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70; Irvin, Oakland, 3.94.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 233; G.Cole, New York, 231; Cease, Chicago, 212; Giolito, Chicago, 192; Montas, Oakland, 192; Eovaldi, Boston, 188; Berríos, Toronto, 187; Manaea, Oakland, 177; McCullers Jr., Houston, 176; Rodón, Chicago, 175.

