By Associated Press
2021/09/21 04:56
Coyotes' rebranding brings back popular Kachina logo

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are bringing back their popular Kachina logo.

The franchise announced a rebranding Monday that will change its primary logo back to the Kachina logo and introduce white Kachina jerseys for away games.

The Coyotes said the rebranding was part of the franchise's commitment to inclusivity and innovation by reaching out to communities that have not typically been home to hockey fans.

“Our rebrand will highlight that the Coyotes are a dynamic, energetic and a forward-looking organization and this campaign with demonstrate our commitment to be a leader in our community,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said in a news release. "The Valley and the entire state are a part of Our Pack.”

The Coyotes will continue to wear black Kachina jerseys for home games, excluding eight games when the team will wear its red Coyotes head jerseys.

The white Kachina jerseys haven't been worn since the 2002-2003 season.

The ice at Gila River Arena already has the Kachina logo.

Updated : 2021-09-21 07:30 GMT+08:00

