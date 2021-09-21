Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Napoli extends perfect start with 4-0 win at Udinese

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 04:45
Napoli's Amir Rrahmani scores his side's second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, at the Dacia arena in Udi...
Napoli's Amir Rrahmani celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, at the ...
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, at the Dacia ...
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti sits on the bench prior to the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, Mon...
Udinese's Walace, right, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, at the Dacia arena in Udine, Italy, Monday, Sept. 20, 2...

Napoli's Amir Rrahmani scores his side's second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, at the Dacia arena in Udi...

Napoli's Amir Rrahmani celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, at the ...

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, at the Dacia ...

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti sits on the bench prior to the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, Mon...

Udinese's Walace, right, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, at the Dacia arena in Udine, Italy, Monday, Sept. 20, 2...

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Four men. Four touches. One exquisite goal.

Napoli executed a set-piece to perfection for its second goal in a 4-0 win at Udinese on Monday that extended the team’s perfect start to Serie A.

Lorenzo Insigne rolled his free kick across to Fabián Ruiz who then lifted the ball toward the far post for Kalidou Koulibaly to run onto and cross for Amir Rrahmani, who headed it in.

Napoli’s other goals were also worth admiring.

The visitors took the lead when a through ball from Mario Rui set up Insigne’s lob shot that Victor Osimhen pounded in.

Koulibaly added another after the break with a blistering effort following another free kick. Subsitute Hirving Lozano then sealed it with a curled shot six minutes from time to conclude a counterattack.

With its fourth consecutive win to open the season, Napoli moved two points clear of defending champion Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Udinese, which entered the game unbeaten, was left five points behind Napoli.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-21 06:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday