Colts unsure of Wentz's status after spraining both ankles

By MICHAEL MAROT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/21 04:44
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz sprained both ankles during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and coach Frank Reich said Monday he's not sure when Wentz will return.

The former North Dakota State star limped off the field midway through the fourth quarter after his right leg got twisted in a pile. He did not return.

Reich said Wentz injured his left ankle earlier in the game and played through the pain.

It's unclear whether Wentz will play next weekend when the Colts visit defending AFC South champion Tennessee in a game that could give the winner an early leg up in the division chase.

Indy is 0-2 for the first time in Reich's four-year tenure and is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2011 when Peyton Manning was injured.

Updated : 2021-09-21 06:11 GMT+08:00

