Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Judge gives UEFA 5 days to acknowledge Super League ruling

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 04:09
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and...

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and...

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge gave UEFA five days on Monday to confirm it will abide by the court's ruling and not punish Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their involvement in the Super League.

The three clubs are facing a ban from the Champions League for refusing to renounce the Super League project that was launched by 12 clubs in April then collapsed within 48 hours.

UEFA put a hold on its disciplinary case against the rebel clubs after the Spanish court ruled in April that they could not be punished by Switzerland-based UEFA and FIFA. Their case was also notified by the judge in Madrid to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. A deadline for submissions to the court is next month.

Spanish media said the judge wants UEFA to acknowledge on its website that it recognizes the ruling and that it will abide to it. The judge said putting the disciplinary case on hold is not enough.

It was not immediately clear what jurisdiction the judge had to issue the order to UEFA and how enforceable it was.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-21 06:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday