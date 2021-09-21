Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/21 04:18
U.S. stocks had their biggest drop since May as traders worried about potential ripple effects if a debt-laden Chinese real estate company defaults and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will signal that it will pull back its supports for markets and the economy.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 75.26 points, or 1.7%, to 4,357.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 614.41 points, or 1.8%, to 33,970.47.

The Nasdaq fell 330.06 points, or 2.2%, to 14,713.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 54.67 points, or 2.4%, to 2,182.20.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 601.66 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 3,363.99 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,825.62 points, or 14.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 207.35 points, or 10.5%.

