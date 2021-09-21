MATCHDAY: Man City faces 3rd-tier Wycombe in League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Manchester City begins its quest for a fifth straight English League Cup title with a home match against third-tier Wycombe in the third round. City's recent dominance is such that the team has won the cup six times in the last eight years. The third round is when the teams involved in European competitions this season enter the League Cup. Liverpool visits Norwich in an all-Premier League match. Other games between teams in the top flight and the lower leagues are: Queens Park Rangers vs. Everton, Sheffield United vs. Southampton, Watford vs. Stoke, Fulham vs. Leeds and Burnley vs. Rochdale.

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid tries to end a two-game winless streak when it visits struggling Getafe in La Liga. Atlético was held scoreless in its last two matches, both at home, against Athletic Bilbao in the league and against Porto in the Champions League. Getafe, winless and scoreless against Atlético in 17 consecutive league games, is one of the two teams yet to earn points this season, along with Alavés. Getafe has been outscored 8-1 in its first five league matches. Unbeaten Athletic later hosts promoted Rayo Vallecano to try to pick up its third win in four matches. Rayo has won two of its last three after opening with two straight losses.

ITALY

Serie A champion Inter Milan visits a Fiorentina side that has won three straight. Inter is coming off a 6-1 rout of Bologna and is looking to extend an unbeaten start. Fiorentina seems transformed under new coach Vincenzo Italiano. Atalanta hosts Sassuolo in a matchup featuring two of the more attack-minded squads in the league, and Bologna looks to bounce back from its thrashing by Inter when it hosts Genoa.

