Badosa, Kontaveit, Potapova reach Ostrava Open 2nd round

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 03:52
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Paula Badosa eased past Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-2, 6-2 and into the second round of the Ostrava Open on Monday.

The ninth-seeded Spaniard next faces Anett Kontaveit of Estonia who eliminated Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-4, 6-4.

Russia’s Anastasia Potapova knocked out France’s Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-6 (6) to set up a second-round match against second-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain dispatched Anastasia Zakharova of Russia 6-3, 6-3 to meet third-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic.

Also, Magda Linette of Poland hit 13 aces on the way to a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over Oceane Dodin of France.

It’s the second edition of the hard-court indoor tournament that was added to the circuit last year after the tournaments in China were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

