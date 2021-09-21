Alexa
Chevron, D.R. Horton fall; Pfizer, Brooks Automation rise

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 04:16
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

CBRE Group Inc., down $1.25 to $94.53.

All Storage is considering a sale and reportedly working with the commercial real estate company.

Omnicom Group Inc., down 91 cents to $71.48.

The advertising company is buying public relations and communications agency Oliver Schrott Kommunikation.

Chevron Corp., down $1.98 to $94.78.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy companies.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.88 to $31.17.

The copper and gold mining company's stock fell as copper prices slumped.

Brooks Automation Inc., up $8.31 to $102.45.

The maker of automation and life sciences equipment is selling its automation business for $3 billion.

Tesla Inc., down $29.32 to $730.17.

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board reportedly said the electric vehicle maker should hold off on upgrades to its driver-assistance software.

D.R. Horton Inc., down $2.72 to $88.08.

The homebuilder lowered its forecast for home closings in the fourth quarter because of supply chain issues.

Pfizer Inc., up 31 cents to $44.20.

The drug developer said its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for that age group soon.

Updated : 2021-09-21 06:00 GMT+08:00

