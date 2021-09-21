New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|71.92
|72.08
|69.86
|70.29 Down 1.68
|Oct
|71.81
|71.93
|69.71
|70.14 Down 1.68
|Nov
|71.38
|71.48
|69.31
|69.73 Down 1.65
|Dec
|70.76
|70.91
|68.81
|69.21 Down 1.60
|Jan
|70.27
|70.27
|68.29
|68.65 Down 1.57
|Feb
|69.61
|69.64
|67.70
|68.08 Down 1.57
|Mar
|68.74
|68.74
|67.18
|67.55 Down 1.54
|Apr
|68.34
|68.34
|66.75
|67.03 Down 1.51
|May
|67.89
|67.89
|66.15
|66.50 Down 1.51
|Jun
|67.26
|67.26
|65.86
|65.99 Down 1.47
|Jul
|66.91
|66.91
|65.47
|65.47 Down 1.45
|Aug
|66.25
|66.25
|64.90
|64.98 Down 1.44
|Sep
|65.03
|65.03
|64.52
|64.52 Down 1.41
|Oct
|64.46
|64.46
|64.09
|64.09 Down 1.38
|Nov
|65.03
|65.03
|63.39
|63.69 Down 1.35
|Dec
|63.88
|63.88
|63.20
|63.23 Down 1.32
|Jan
|62.79 Down 1.29
|Feb
|62.45
|62.64
|62.36
|62.36 Down 1.27
|Mar
|61.96 Down 1.24
|Apr
|61.57 Down 1.22
|May
|62.01
|62.02
|61.00
|61.21 Down 1.20
|Jun
|60.82 Down 1.18
|Jul
|60.45 Down 1.16
|Aug
|60.25
|60.34
|60.10
|60.10 Down 1.14
|Sep
|59.77 Down 1.12
|Oct
|59.46 Down 1.09
|Nov
|60.28
|60.28
|58.97
|59.17 Down 1.06
|Dec
|58.82 Down 1.04
|Jan
|58.49 Down 1.02
|Feb
|58.17 Down 1.00
|Mar
|57.87
|Down .98
|Apr
|57.59
|Down .95
|May
|57.70
|57.71
|57.32
|57.32
|Down .92
|Jun
|57.03
|Down .90
|Jul
|56.76
|Down .87
|Aug
|56.51
|Down .84
|Sep
|56.27
|Down .82
|Oct
|56.05
|Down .80
|Nov
|56.78
|56.78
|55.78
|55.82
|Down .79
|Dec
|55.52
|Down .78
|Jan
|55.34
|Down .79
|Feb
|55.12
|Down .78
|Mar
|54.91
|Down .76
|Apr
|54.63
|Down .72
|May
|54.60
|54.60
|54.42
|54.42
|Down .69
|Jun
|54.18
|Down .68
|Jul
|54.04
|Down .66
|Aug
|53.92
|Down .65
|Sep
|53.64
|Down .64
|Oct
|53.53
|Down .62
|Nov
|53.83
|53.83
|53.25
|53.36
|Down .61
|Dec
|53.12
|Down .61
|Jan
|53.07
|Down .61
|Feb
|52.88
|Down .61
|Mar
|52.73
|Down .61
|Apr
|52.63
|Down .61
|May
|52.46
|Down .61
|Jun
|52.27
|Down .61
|Jul
|52.22
|Down .61
|Aug
|52.04
|Down .61
|Sep
|51.96
|Down .61
|Oct
|51.83
|Down .61
|Nov
|51.71
|Down .61
|Dec
|51.59
|Down .61
|Jan
|51.50
|Down .61
|Feb
|51.45
|Down .61
|Mar
|51.36
|Down .61
|Apr
|51.31
|Down .61
|May
|51.24
|Down .61
|Jun
|51.17
|Down .61
|Jul
|51.13
|Down .61
|Aug
|51.12
|Down .61
|Sep
|51.02
|Down .61
|Oct
|50.94
|Down .61
|Nov
|51.60
|51.60
|50.87
|50.87
|Down .61
|Dec
|50.78
|Down .61
|Jan
|50.81
|Down .61
|Feb
|50.79
|Down .61
|Mar
|50.80
|Down .61
|Apr
|50.79
|Down .61
|May
|50.76
|Down .61
|Jun
|50.82
|Down .61
|Jul
|50.82
|Down .61
|Aug
|50.81
|Down .61
|Sep
|50.82
|Down .61
|Oct
|50.81
|Down .61
|Nov
|50.77
|Down .61
|Dec
|50.86
|Down .61
|Jan
|50.87
|Down .61
|Feb
|50.93
|Down .61
|Mar
|50.97
|Down .61
|Apr
|51.01
|Down .61
|May
|50.95
|Down .61
|Jun
|51.00
|Down .61
|Jul
|51.02
|Down .61
|Aug
|51.04
|Down .61
|Sep
|51.06
|Down .61
|Oct
|51.07
|Down .61
|Nov
|51.07
|Down .61
|Dec
|51.14
|Down .61
|Jan
|51.19
|Down .61
|Feb
|51.21
|Down .61
|Mar
|51.23
|Down .61
|Apr
|51.25
|Down .61
|May
|51.29
|Down .61
|Jun
|51.31
|Down .61
|Jul
|51.34
|Down .61
|Aug
|51.35
|Down .61
|Sep
|51.36
|Down .61
|Oct
|51.37
|Down .61
|Nov
|51.37
|Down .61
|Dec
|51.45
|Down .61
|Jan
|51.53
|Down .61
|Feb
|51.59
|Down .61
|Mar
|51.62
|Down .61
|Apr
|51.62
|Down .61
|May
|51.57
|Down .61
|Jun
|51.58
|Down .61
|Jul
|51.56
|Down .61
|Aug
|51.58
|Down .61
|Sep
|51.63
|Down .61
|Oct
|51.72
|Down .61
|Nov
|51.67
|Down .61
|Dec
|51.79
|Down .61
|Jan
|51.96
|Down .61