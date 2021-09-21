Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 03:17
BC-US--Petroleum, US

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 71.92 72.08 69.86 70.29 Down 1.68
Oct 71.81 71.93 69.71 70.14 Down 1.68
Nov 71.38 71.48 69.31 69.73 Down 1.65
Dec 70.76 70.91 68.81 69.21 Down 1.60
Jan 70.27 70.27 68.29 68.65 Down 1.57
Feb 69.61 69.64 67.70 68.08 Down 1.57
Mar 68.74 68.74 67.18 67.55 Down 1.54
Apr 68.34 68.34 66.75 67.03 Down 1.51
May 67.89 67.89 66.15 66.50 Down 1.51
Jun 67.26 67.26 65.86 65.99 Down 1.47
Jul 66.91 66.91 65.47 65.47 Down 1.45
Aug 66.25 66.25 64.90 64.98 Down 1.44
Sep 65.03 65.03 64.52 64.52 Down 1.41
Oct 64.46 64.46 64.09 64.09 Down 1.38
Nov 65.03 65.03 63.39 63.69 Down 1.35
Dec 63.88 63.88 63.20 63.23 Down 1.32
Jan 62.79 Down 1.29
Feb 62.45 62.64 62.36 62.36 Down 1.27
Mar 61.96 Down 1.24
Apr 61.57 Down 1.22
May 62.01 62.02 61.00 61.21 Down 1.20
Jun 60.82 Down 1.18
Jul 60.45 Down 1.16
Aug 60.25 60.34 60.10 60.10 Down 1.14
Sep 59.77 Down 1.12
Oct 59.46 Down 1.09
Nov 60.28 60.28 58.97 59.17 Down 1.06
Dec 58.82 Down 1.04
Jan 58.49 Down 1.02
Feb 58.17 Down 1.00
Mar 57.87 Down .98
Apr 57.59 Down .95
May 57.70 57.71 57.32 57.32 Down .92
Jun 57.03 Down .90
Jul 56.76 Down .87
Aug 56.51 Down .84
Sep 56.27 Down .82
Oct 56.05 Down .80
Nov 56.78 56.78 55.78 55.82 Down .79
Dec 55.52 Down .78
Jan 55.34 Down .79
Feb 55.12 Down .78
Mar 54.91 Down .76
Apr 54.63 Down .72
May 54.60 54.60 54.42 54.42 Down .69
Jun 54.18 Down .68
Jul 54.04 Down .66
Aug 53.92 Down .65
Sep 53.64 Down .64
Oct 53.53 Down .62
Nov 53.83 53.83 53.25 53.36 Down .61
Dec 53.12 Down .61
Jan 53.07 Down .61
Feb 52.88 Down .61
Mar 52.73 Down .61
Apr 52.63 Down .61
May 52.46 Down .61
Jun 52.27 Down .61
Jul 52.22 Down .61
Aug 52.04 Down .61
Sep 51.96 Down .61
Oct 51.83 Down .61
Nov 51.71 Down .61
Dec 51.59 Down .61
Jan 51.50 Down .61
Feb 51.45 Down .61
Mar 51.36 Down .61
Apr 51.31 Down .61
May 51.24 Down .61
Jun 51.17 Down .61
Jul 51.13 Down .61
Aug 51.12 Down .61
Sep 51.02 Down .61
Oct 50.94 Down .61
Nov 51.60 51.60 50.87 50.87 Down .61
Dec 50.78 Down .61
Jan 50.81 Down .61
Feb 50.79 Down .61
Mar 50.80 Down .61
Apr 50.79 Down .61
May 50.76 Down .61
Jun 50.82 Down .61
Jul 50.82 Down .61
Aug 50.81 Down .61
Sep 50.82 Down .61
Oct 50.81 Down .61
Nov 50.77 Down .61
Dec 50.86 Down .61
Jan 50.87 Down .61
Feb 50.93 Down .61
Mar 50.97 Down .61
Apr 51.01 Down .61
May 50.95 Down .61
Jun 51.00 Down .61
Jul 51.02 Down .61
Aug 51.04 Down .61
Sep 51.06 Down .61
Oct 51.07 Down .61
Nov 51.07 Down .61
Dec 51.14 Down .61
Jan 51.19 Down .61
Feb 51.21 Down .61
Mar 51.23 Down .61
Apr 51.25 Down .61
May 51.29 Down .61
Jun 51.31 Down .61
Jul 51.34 Down .61
Aug 51.35 Down .61
Sep 51.36 Down .61
Oct 51.37 Down .61
Nov 51.37 Down .61
Dec 51.45 Down .61
Jan 51.53 Down .61
Feb 51.59 Down .61
Mar 51.62 Down .61
Apr 51.62 Down .61
May 51.57 Down .61
Jun 51.58 Down .61
Jul 51.56 Down .61
Aug 51.58 Down .61
Sep 51.63 Down .61
Oct 51.72 Down .61
Nov 51.67 Down .61
Dec 51.79 Down .61
Jan 51.96 Down .61

Updated : 2021-09-21 04:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer