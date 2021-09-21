BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Oct
|2593
|Down
|72
|Dec
|2622
|Down
|66
|Dec
|2651
|2651
|2579
|2593
|Down
|72
|Mar
|2675
|2675
|2609
|2622
|Down
|66
|May
|2672
|2672
|2611
|2623
|Down
|59
|Jul
|2654
|2656
|2598
|2611
|Down
|51
|Sep
|2632
|2637
|2579
|2593
|Down
|46
|Dec
|2616
|2620
|2565
|2578
|Down
|39
|Mar
|2604
|2614
|2560
|2572
|Down
|32
|May
|2568
|Down
|28
|Jul
|2566
|Down
|28