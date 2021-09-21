BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Oct 2593 Down 72 Dec 2622 Down 66 Dec 2651 2651 2579 2593 Down 72 Mar 2675 2675 2609 2622 Down 66 May 2672 2672 2611 2623 Down 59 Jul 2654 2656 2598 2611 Down 51 Sep 2632 2637 2579 2593 Down 46 Dec 2616 2620 2565 2578 Down 39 Mar 2604 2614 2560 2572 Down 32 May 2568 Down 28 Jul 2566 Down 28