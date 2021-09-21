Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 03:17
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 2593 Down 72
Dec 2622 Down 66
Dec 2651 2651 2579 2593 Down 72
Mar 2675 2675 2609 2622 Down 66
May 2672 2672 2611 2623 Down 59
Jul 2654 2656 2598 2611 Down 51
Sep 2632 2637 2579 2593 Down 46
Dec 2616 2620 2565 2578 Down 39
Mar 2604 2614 2560 2572 Down 32
May 2568 Down 28
Jul 2566 Down 28

Updated : 2021-09-21 04:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer