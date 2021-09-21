New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|183.50
|Down 3.80
|Oct
|182.60
|Down 3.80
|Dec
|185.40
|Down 3.80
|Dec
|184.60
|186.05
|182.00
|182.60
|Down 3.80
|Mar
|187.50
|188.85
|184.85
|185.40
|Down 3.80
|May
|188.35
|189.95
|186.10
|186.60
|Down 3.80
|Jul
|189.35
|190.70
|186.95
|187.40
|Down 3.75
|Sep
|189.80
|191.25
|187.55
|187.95
|Down 3.70
|Dec
|190.45
|191.85
|188.30
|188.60
|Down 3.65
|Mar
|190.65
|190.80
|189.10
|189.20
|Down 3.65
|May
|189.70
|Down 3.65
|Jul
|190.10
|Down 3.65
|Sep
|190.50
|Down 3.65
|Dec
|192.30
|192.30
|190.80
|190.80
|Down 3.65
|Mar
|192.20
|192.20
|190.70
|190.70
|Down 3.70
|May
|190.75
|Down 3.65
|Jul
|191.25
|Down 3.65