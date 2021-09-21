Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 03:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 183.50 Down 3.80
Oct 182.60 Down 3.80
Dec 185.40 Down 3.80
Dec 184.60 186.05 182.00 182.60 Down 3.80
Mar 187.50 188.85 184.85 185.40 Down 3.80
May 188.35 189.95 186.10 186.60 Down 3.80
Jul 189.35 190.70 186.95 187.40 Down 3.75
Sep 189.80 191.25 187.55 187.95 Down 3.70
Dec 190.45 191.85 188.30 188.60 Down 3.65
Mar 190.65 190.80 189.10 189.20 Down 3.65
May 189.70 Down 3.65
Jul 190.10 Down 3.65
Sep 190.50 Down 3.65
Dec 192.30 192.30 190.80 190.80 Down 3.65
Mar 192.20 192.20 190.70 190.70 Down 3.70
May 190.75 Down 3.65
Jul 191.25 Down 3.65

Updated : 2021-09-21 04:41 GMT+08:00

