Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Musiala, Ulreich injured in Bayern Munich training

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 02:25
Musiala, Ulreich injured in Bayern Munich training

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s training session was overshadowed by injuries to up-and-coming star Jamal Musiala and reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich on Monday.

The Bavarian powerhouse said 18-year-old Musiala suffered a capsule injury in his right ankle and Ulreich suffered a partial inner ligament injury in his right knee joint.

Bayern did not say how long either player will be out.

While Ulreich had made only one appearance in the German Cup for Bayern this season, Musiala made a significant impact in the opening games with four goals and four assists in six appearances. He didn’t play a full game in any and was given a rest for Bayern’s 7-0 rout of Bochum on Saturday.

Musiala has also made eight appearances for Germany.

The Bundesliga leaders face promoted Greuther Fürth on Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-21 04:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer