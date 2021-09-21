Alexa
Formula One Points Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 02:00
Through Sept. 19

1. Max Verstappen, 226.5.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 221.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 141.

4. Lando Norris, 132.

5. Sergio Perez, 118.

6. Charles Leclerc, 104.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 97.5.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 83.

9. Pierre Gasly, 66.

10. Fernando Alonso, 50.

11. Esteban Ocon, 45.

12. Sebastian Vettel, 35.

13. Lance Stroll, 24.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 18.

15. George Russell, 15.

16. Nicholas Latifi, 7.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, 2.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Robert Kubica, 0.

21. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

Updated : 2021-09-21 04:27 GMT+08:00

