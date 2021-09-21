Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chenoweth, Miranda, Rivera and more to celebrate Broadway

By MARK KENNEDY , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/21 01:01
Actress Kristin Chenoweth gives the curtain speech on the stage of "Wicked" at the Gershwin Theatre Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New York. The show ope...
Leslie Odom Jr. presents an award at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2018, left, and Audra McDonald presents an award at the 73rd ...

Actress Kristin Chenoweth gives the curtain speech on the stage of "Wicked" at the Gershwin Theatre Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New York. The show ope...

Leslie Odom Jr. presents an award at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2018, left, and Audra McDonald presents an award at the 73rd ...

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of Broadway's biggest lights — including Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera and Idina Menzel — will make appearances at Sunday's TV celebration of Broadway’s return.

Also due to grace the stage are Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, André De Shields, Christopher Jackson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong.

The two-hour special on CBS — hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. — will follow the Tony Awards telecast, which will be hosted by Audra McDonald during a two-hour live event also from the Winter Garden Theatre.

The bulk of the Tonys — the acting, directing and technical ones — will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers. Odom’s special will cap the night with awards for the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Updated : 2021-09-21 02:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer