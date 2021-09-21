Alexa
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

By Associated Press
2021/09/21 01:49
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school Monday afternoon, police said.

One victim at Heritage High School was shot in the face and the other in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details. The suspect was not in custody, but Drew said evidence was recovered on school grounds.

The building was evacuated, and FBI agents and state troopers were searching the school for anyone remaining inside, Drew said.

George Parker, superintendent of Newport News Public Schools, said the high school does random searches for guns. Classes resumed on Sept. 8, so students were in their second full week of the school year.

Video from the scene showed parents on sidewalks talking on cellphones as crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot.

Drew said two other people were taken to the hospital after the shooting: one whose arm was broken as people ran from school and another because of asthma.

Police noted that reports of active shooters at other schools were false.

Updated : 2021-09-21 02:56 GMT+08:00

