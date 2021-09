ATP World Tour Moselle Open Results

Monday At Arenes de Metz Metz, France Purse: €419,470 Surface: Hardcourt indoor METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Brayden Schnur, Canada, def. Harold Mayot, France, 6-4, 6-1.

Peter Gojowczyk (2), Germany, def. Antoine Hoang (6), France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles (4), Spain, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (5), Denmark, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber (3), Germany, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Lorenzo Sonego (5), Italy, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville (4), Australia, 6-3, 7-5.