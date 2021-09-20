Alexa
Australian ref to become 1st overseas official in EPL game

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 23:16
LONDON (AP) — Australian referee Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to take charge of a game in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Gillett will referee the match between Watford and Newcastle, the league said Monday.

A former referee in Australia’s A-League, Gillett has been officiating in English soccer’s lower leagues since April 2019.

He was promoted to a panel of Premier League referees ahead of this season and has already worked as a video assistant referee.

___

Updated : 2021-09-21 01:24 GMT+08:00

