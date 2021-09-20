Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Union condemns German police violence toward journalists

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 22:50
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2021 file photo, masked participants stand behind a barricade in Leipzig, Germany. After the official end of the "We are all ...
Left-wing demonstrators throw stones at a water cannon during riots in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The campaign alliance "We are all L...
A water cannon and an evacuation tank clear a barricade on Wolfgang-Heinze-Strasse after riots broke out at the end of a left-wing demonstration, in L...
Police officers secure Wolfgang-Heinze-Strasse after riots broke out at the end of a left-wing demonstration, in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 18,...

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2021 file photo, masked participants stand behind a barricade in Leipzig, Germany. After the official end of the "We are all ...

Left-wing demonstrators throw stones at a water cannon during riots in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The campaign alliance "We are all L...

A water cannon and an evacuation tank clear a barricade on Wolfgang-Heinze-Strasse after riots broke out at the end of a left-wing demonstration, in L...

Police officers secure Wolfgang-Heinze-Strasse after riots broke out at the end of a left-wing demonstration, in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 18,...

BERLIN (AP) — The German Journalists Association on Monday condemned attacks by police against reporters covering a far-left protest in the eastern city of Leipzig on Saturday.

The union, known by its German acronym DJV, said at least three journalists were physically assaulted by officers, while several other reporters said they were hindered from doing their work by police despite showing their press credentials.

The DJV's chair in Saxony state, Ine Dippmann, condemned the attacks “in the sharpest possible way” and expressed regret that they had taken place despite “the many conversations we have had with police leaders in the past months and years.”

The union said one freelancer camera operator was knocked down by police in riot gear running down a small street. Berlin-based camera operator Conall Kearney said he was filming stone throwers when the police charged.

“I was very clearly displayed as press, but when they ran past me, one shoved me into the car and another officer punched me in the back of the head,” he told The Associated Press.

Kearney said his equipment was damaged in the attack and he has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of replacing and repairing it.

Leipzig police said seven officers were injured after the protest in solidarity with a far-left group turned violent. Police said they were examining videos showing the attacks on reporters and were seeking their witness statements.

Updated : 2021-09-21 00:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer