American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 _
Boston 86 65 .570
Toronto 84 65 .564
New York 83 67 .553 9
Baltimore 47 102 .315 44½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 64 .570 _
Cleveland 73 74 .497 11
Detroit 72 78 .480 13½
Kansas City 67 82 .450 18
Minnesota 65 85 .433 20½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 88 61 .591 _
Oakland 82 67 .550 6
Seattle 80 69 .537 8
Los Angeles 72 77 .483 16
Texas 55 94 .369 33

___

Sunday's Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-20 23:55 GMT+08:00

