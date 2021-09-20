American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|.613
|_
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|6½
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|7½
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|9
|Baltimore
|47
|102
|.315
|44½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|64
|.570
|_
|Cleveland
|73
|74
|.497
|11
|Detroit
|72
|78
|.480
|13½
|Kansas City
|67
|82
|.450
|18
|Minnesota
|65
|85
|.433
|20½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|61
|.591
|_
|Oakland
|82
|67
|.550
|6
|Seattle
|80
|69
|.537
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|77
|.483
|16
|Texas
|55
|94
|.369
|33
___
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 7, Kansas City 1
Houston 7, Arizona 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.