Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 26 6 .813
x-Chicago 16 16 .500 10
Washington 12 20 .375 14
x-New York 12 20 .375 14
Atlanta 8 24 .250 18
Indiana 6 26 .188 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 24 8 .750
x-Minnesota 22 10 .688 2
x-Seattle 21 11 .656 3
x-Phoenix 19 13 .594 5
x-Dallas 14 18 .438 10
Los Angeles 12 20 .375 12

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 84, Atlanta 64

Las Vegas 84, Phoenix 83

Minnesota 83, Washington 77

Dallas 87, Los Angeles 84

Chicago 98, Indiana 87

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-20 23:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months