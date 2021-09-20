WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|26
|6
|.813
|—
|x-Chicago
|16
|16
|.500
|10
|Washington
|12
|20
|.375
|14
|x-New York
|12
|20
|.375
|14
|Atlanta
|8
|24
|.250
|18
|Indiana
|6
|26
|.188
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Minnesota
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Seattle
|21
|11
|.656
|3
|x-Phoenix
|19
|13
|.594
|5
|x-Dallas
|14
|18
|.438
|10
|Los Angeles
|12
|20
|.375
|12
x-clinched playoff spot
Connecticut 84, Atlanta 64
Las Vegas 84, Phoenix 83
Minnesota 83, Washington 77
Dallas 87, Los Angeles 84
Chicago 98, Indiana 87
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.