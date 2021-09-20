Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 11 4 2 35 25 11
Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19
North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10
Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21
Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23
Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21
Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23
Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15
Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27
Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, September 12

Portland 1, North Carolina 0

Reign FC 3, Washington 0

Saturday, September 25

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-20 23:54 GMT+08:00

