All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|.613
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|47-28
|45-30
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|6½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|47-29
|39-36
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|43-31
|41-34
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|9
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|42-33
|41-34
|Baltimore
|47
|102
|.315
|44½
|37
|2-8
|L-3
|23-51
|24-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|85
|64
|.570
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-27
|36-37
|Cleveland
|73
|74
|.497
|11
|10
|5-5
|W-2
|36-36
|37-38
|Detroit
|72
|78
|.480
|13½
|12½
|7-3
|W-2
|39-36
|33-42
|Kansas City
|67
|82
|.450
|18
|17
|5-5
|L-1
|36-39
|31-43
|Minnesota
|65
|85
|.433
|20½
|19½
|3-7
|L-2
|34-40
|31-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|88
|61
|.591
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|47-28
|41-33
|Oakland
|82
|67
|.550
|6
|2
|7-3
|W-5
|40-34
|42-33
|Seattle
|80
|69
|.537
|8
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|42-33
|38-36
|Los Angeles
|72
|77
|.483
|16
|12
|3-7
|L-3
|38-37
|34-40
|Texas
|55
|94
|.369
|33
|29
|4-6
|L-1
|33-42
|22-52
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|77
|70
|.524
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|37-36
|40-34
|Philadelphia
|76
|73
|.510
|2
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|42-32
|34-41
|New York
|73
|77
|.487
|5½
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|44-33
|29-44
|Miami
|63
|86
|.423
|15
|16½
|5-5
|W-1
|39-36
|24-50
|Washington
|61
|88
|.409
|17
|18½
|3-7
|W-1
|35-43
|26-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|58
|.611
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|42-32
|49-26
|St. Louis
|79
|69
|.534
|11½
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|42-33
|37-36
|Cincinnati
|77
|73
|.513
|14½
|3
|3-7
|L-2
|39-35
|38-38
|Chicago
|67
|83
|.447
|24½
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|39-36
|28-47
|Pittsburgh
|56
|93
|.376
|35
|23½
|6-4
|L-1
|34-41
|22-52
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|97
|53
|.647
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|49-26
|48-27
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|52-23
|44-31
|San Diego
|76
|73
|.510
|20½
|3½
|2-8
|L-3
|44-31
|32-42
|Colorado
|70
|79
|.470
|26½
|9½
|7-3
|L-1
|45-27
|25-52
|Arizona
|48
|101
|.322
|48½
|31½
|3-7
|L-1
|28-43
|20-58
z-clinched playoff berth
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 7, Kansas City 1
Houston 7, Arizona 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Washington 3, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Houston 7, Arizona 6
St. Louis 8, San Diego 7
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 7-7), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.