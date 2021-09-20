Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dutch court: Syrian brothers guilty of Jabhat al-Nusra roles

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 21:35
Dutch court: Syrian brothers guilty of Jabhat al-Nusra roles

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Monday convicted two Syrian brothers of holding senior roles in the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group in their home country between 2011 and 2014, the first time Dutch judges have convicted a suspect of leadership in a Syrian extremist organization.

One brother was sentenced to 15 years and nine months, the other to 11 years and 9 months. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.

The Dutch court said in its verdicts that Jabhat al-Nusra carried out attacks targeting the regime of President Bashar Assad.

“People who worked for the regime were tortured and murdered,” the court said in a statement, adding that the group's attacks also caused civilian casualties and contributed to armed conflict and chaos that drove millions of Syrians to flee the country.

Both brothers had been given asylum in the Netherlands. But they came under police scrutiny after one of them was recognized by visitors to a debating center in Amsterdam, when a film about Syria's civil war was being shown.

They both denied involvement in the extremist group, but the court said judges convicted them based on a police investigation that included bugging their homes and a car and sifting through their phones and computers.

The court said that one of the brothers had been jailed and tortured by the Assad regime before he joined the Nusra group.

Updated : 2021-09-20 23:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months