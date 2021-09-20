Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bomb outside bar in Mexico kills 2, injures others

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 20:47
Bomb outside bar in Mexico kills 2, injures others

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two assailants on a motorcycle delivered a package containing an explosive device to a bar in north-central Mexico, killing two men.

The explosion in the state of Guanajuato came seconds after the victims, apparently employees of the bar, received the package on Sunday at the bar next to a casino in the city of Salamanca, state prosecutors said. An unspecified number of others were wounded.

Video posted on social media showed one man standing on the street outside the bar, bloodied and with apparently severe injuries, after the attack.

Casinos and bars in Mexico have been frequent targets of extortion demands by drug cartels. Guanajuato is gripped by a turf war between the Jalisco cartel and other gangs.

Prosecutors said they are investigating what type of device was used. Explosives are sometime used by drug gangs in Mexico, but grenades are more common. Some gangs have begun attaching explosives to drones for aerial attacks.

Updated : 2021-09-20 22:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months